David Clifford and Aaron Gillane named footballer and hurling players of the year

Kerry footballer David Clifford has been named the 2023 Footballer of the Year at Friday night's all-star awards.

The Kerry forward won his third all-star in a row, alongside his brother Paudie, as the All-Ireland runners-up had four players in the all-star team.

Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton was named as goalkeeper, with Derry's Conor McCluskey, Dublin's Michael Fitzsimons and Kerry's Tom O'Sullivan in the full-back line.

Dublin's James McCarthy, Derry's Gareth McKinless and Monaghan's Conor McCarthy make up the half-back line.

Advertisement

Dublin's Brian Fenton was partnered by Derry's Brendan Rodgers in midfield.

Kerry's Paudie Clifford, Seán O'Shea and Roscommon's Enda Smith were in the half-forward line, with David Clifford, Derry's Shane McGuigan and Dublin's Colm Basquel making up the team.

In hurling, Limerick's Aaron Gillane was named the Hurling Player of the Year.

The All-Ireland winners had Diarmaid Byrnes and Cian Lynch nominated alongside Gillane for the award. Limerick had seven players in the all-star team, with five players from Kilkenny, two from Clare, and one from Galway.

Advertisement

Derry forward Ethan Doherty won the Young Footballer of the Year, with Clare's Clare’s Mark Rogers winning the Young Hurler of the Year.

2023 All-Star football team

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells and Dublin)

2. Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt and Derry)

3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala and Dublin)

Advertisement

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle and Kerry)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams and Dublin)

6. Gareth McKinless (Ballinderry and Derry)

7. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown and Monaghan)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny and Dublin)

9. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil and Derry)

10. Paudie Clifford (Fossa and Kerry)

11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare and Kerry)

12. Enda Smith (Boyle and Roscommon)

13. David Clifford (Fossa and Kerry)

14. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil and Derry)

15. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s and Dublin)

2023 PwC Hurling All-Stars

1 Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny and Glenmore)

2 Mikey Butler (Kilkenny and O’Loughlin Gaels)

3 Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny and O’Loughlin Gaels)

4 Dan Morrissey (Limerick and Ahane)

5 Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick and Patrickswell)

6 John Conlon (Clare and Clonlara)

7 Kyle Hayes (Limerick and Kildimo Pallaskenry)

8 Darragh O’Donovan (Limerick and Doon)

9 William O’Donoghue (Limerick and Na Piarsaigh)

10 Shane O’Donnell (Clare and Éire Óg)

11 TJ Reid (Kilkenny and Ballyhale Shamrocks)

12 Tom Morrissey (Limerick and Ahane)

13 Conor Whelan (Galway and Kinvara)

14 Aaron Gillane (Limerick and Patrickswell)

15 Eoin Cody (Kilkenny and Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Michael Bolton

Keep up to date with all of the latest sport on our website Beat102103.com.