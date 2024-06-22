Saturday sport: Thurles hosts All-Ireland quarter-final double-header

Here's the latest from the day's sporting action...

Gaelic Games

The GAA season has reached the knock-out stages, with Semple Stadium hosting two do-or-die encounters in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship.

Kilkenny and Limerick await the victors of today's quarter-final double-header in Thurles.

Up first, Dublin face Cork from 1.15pm, before Wexford and Clare at 3.15pm.

It was revealed on Thursday that Wexford defender Liam Ryan will miss this tie due to an hamstring injury.

This is the second time Wexford have met Clare in an All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final in the last three years.

Wexford's Lee Chin is a player to watch in today's battle, he has scored a total of 3:65 this season alone.

Three of the All-Ireland Senior Football preliminary quarter-finals will be played off today, before the last quarter-finalists is decided on Sunday.

At 4pm, Galway welcome Monaghan to Salthill, before the 5pm throw-in in Omagh where Tyrone meet Roscommon.

In the late fixture, Derry travel to MacHale Park to take on Mayo from 6.30pm.

Soccer

Euro 2024 continues, with Georgia and Czechia getting the day's action underway in Hamburg at 2pm.

Later, it's Turkey and Portugal at 5pm, before Belgium meet Romania in Cologne from 8pm.

Last night, Poland became the first team to be knocked out of the tournament.

A 3-1 defeat to Austria and a nil-all draw between France and the Netherlands means the Poles can no longer qualify from Group E.

Swimming

It's already been a busy morning for the Irish swimmers at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade.

Shane Ryan booked his place in this evening's semi-finals of the 50m freestyle with a time of 21.82, making him the fastest-ever Irish swimmer in a long-course pool.

Calum Bain joins Ryan in this evening's action after finishing fifth in his heat.

Conor Ferguson came sixth in his heat to qualify for the 100m backstroke semi-finals, while Nathan Wiffen, Danielle Hill and Lottie Cullen are also in finals action later.

