Waterford's Niamh Briggs names Ireland Under-20 Training Squad ahead of Summer Series in Italy

Waterford native and Ireland Under-20 Head Coach Niamh Briggs has named a 36-player Training Squad ahead of the Six Nations Women's Summer Series in Italy.

Starting on July 4, the Ireland Under-20 Women's side will play in three matches on July 4, July 9 and July 14. Every team at the competition will be made up of predominantly U-20 players, with each side having the option of selecting up to three U-23 players.

Full Training Squad

The full Training Squad is as follows:

Forwards:

Sophie Barrett - Enniskillen RFC/Ulster

Grainne Burke - Ennis RFC/Munster

Kelly Burke - Mullingar RFC/Leinster

Beth Buttimer - UL Bohemian RFC/Munster

Ruth Campbell - Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster

Maebh Clenaghan - Queens University RFC/Ulster

Olivia Constable - Gloucester Hartpury /IQ Rugby

Saoirse Crowe - Shannon RFC/IQ Rugby

Poppy Garvey - Sligo RFC/Connacht

Aoibheann Hahessy - Ennis RFC/Munster

Brianna Heylmann - UL Bohemian RFC/Munster

Ivana Kiripati - American International College/Connacht

Roisin Maher - Galwegians RFC/Connacht

Amanda McQuade - Ealing Trailfinders/IQ Rugby

Lily Morris – Kilarney RFC/Munster

Eadoin Murtagh - Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster

Jane Neill - Galwegians RFC/Leinster

Cliodhna Ni Chonchobhair - Blackrock College RFC/Leinster

Faith Oviawe - Railway Union RFC/Connacht

Karly Tierney - UL Bohemian RFC and Tuam-Oughterard RFC/Connacht

Hannah Wilson - Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster

Backs:

Clara Barrett - UL Bohemian RFC/Connacht

Ellen Boylan - Carrick on Suir RFC/Munster

Hannah Clarke - Tuam/Oughterard RFC/Connacht

Kate Flannery - UL Bohemian RFC/Munster

Jade Gaffney - Navan RFC/Leinster

Niamh Gallagher – Saracens / IQ Rugby

May Goulding - Hartpury College / IQ Rugby

Lucia Linn – Loughborough University/ IQ Rugby

Cara Martin - Blackrock College RFC/Leinster

Abby Moyles - Blackrock College RFC/Ulster

Éabha Nic Dhonnacha - UL Bohemian and Tuam-Oughterard RFC/Connacht

Robyn O'Connor - Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster

Tara O'Neill - Cooke RFC/Ulster

Ellie O'Sullivan/Sexton – Mullingar RFC/Leinster

Chisom Ugwueru - UL Bohemian RFC/Munster

Ireland Under-20 Women's Match Schedule

The matches the Ireland Under-20 Women's side have lined up include:

England v Ireland, Thursday, July 4, 5:30 pm (Irish Time)

Ireland v Italy, Tuesday, July 9, 9 am (Irish Time)

Ireland v Scotland, Sunday, July 14, 9 am (Irish Time)

