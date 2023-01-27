Revealed: Some TikTok employees can sidestep the algorithm and boost videos

By Darren Rice

Some TikTok employees boost videos

Did you know that some TikTok employees boost videos, Google is revealing new AI projects and China has built a hyperloop train. Also, advances in CRISPR could provide lifetime vaccines against heart disease. Learn what's going on in tech this week.

Some TikTok employees have the ability to sidestep the algorithm and boost videos by putting selected videos into users' For You pages. The 'Heating' feature aims to introduce celebrities and emerging creators to the TikTok community and diversify the content experience. TikTok claims that only around 0.002% of videos in For You feeds are heated, but an external report claims that heated videos make up around 1-2% of total daily video views.

😤 Come on TikTok!! They are manually pushing buttons to make content go content. What are your thoughts? Is this fair or is this just the game?#tiktokupdates #tiktok #heating #shady #notfair pic.twitter.com/6DEQAwKRJI — Dr. Valerie Maxsam (@TranquilMedSpa) January 25, 2023

Googles AI projects

Google plans to unveil more than 20 projects powered by artificial intelligence this year. One of the projects will be a version of its search engine with chatbot features. The company recently announced that it will lay off more than 12,000 employees and focus on AI as a domain of primary importance. Some of the AI projects are set to debut during Google's annual I/O event in May.

The last year showed many AI and ML breakthroughs — advances that require careful attention to ensure they are developed and deployed following our AI Principles. Today we share some of our recent work in Responsible AI and where we’re headed in 2023. → https://t.co/ufO7o6jgyz pic.twitter.com/ceSu6SQSoQ — Google AI (@GoogleAI) January 24, 2023

Lifelong vaccines

Advances in CRISPR technology may soon make it possible for a vaccine that provides lifelong protection against heart disease. New forms of technology, like prime editing, are broadening the scope of gene-editing treatments. They can be used to target diseases that aren't caused by rogue genes. An approach currently in testing to lower blood cholesterol could one day be used to protect people from high blood pressure and diabetes.

A balanced diet, regular exercise, and stress reduction can help prevent heart disease—the world’s biggest killer. But what if people could take a vaccine to prevent it, too? Advances in gene editing may soon make that vision possible. https://t.co/4ciaoCCTX6 — MIT Technology Review (@techreview) January 19, 2023

Hyperloop train

An ultra-fast hyperloop train has completed its first test runs in China. The runs were conducted on a 1.24-mile-long superconducting maglev line in the Shanxi province, with the train reaching speeds of 31 miles per hour. The test line will be extended to 37 miles over the next few years. China is aiming for the train to eventually carry passengers and cargo at speeds of 621 miles per hour or faster.

