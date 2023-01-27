Play Button
Revealed: Some TikTok employees can sidestep the algorithm and boost videos

Cúan Cusack
By Darren Rice

Some TikTok employees boost videos

Did you know that some TikTok employees boost videos, Google is revealing new AI projects and China has built a hyperloop train. Also, advances in CRISPR could provide lifetime vaccines against heart disease. Learn what's going on in tech this week.

Some TikTok employees have the ability to sidestep the algorithm and boost videos by putting selected videos into users' For You pages. The 'Heating' feature aims to introduce celebrities and emerging creators to the TikTok community and diversify the content experience. TikTok claims that only around 0.002% of videos in For You feeds are heated, but an external report claims that heated videos make up around 1-2% of total daily video views.

Googles AI projects

Google plans to unveil more than 20 projects powered by artificial intelligence this year. One of the projects will be a version of its search engine with chatbot features. The company recently announced that it will lay off more than 12,000 employees and focus on AI as a domain of primary importance. Some of the AI projects are set to debut during Google's annual I/O event in May.

Lifelong vaccines

Advances in CRISPR technology may soon make it possible for a vaccine that provides lifelong protection against heart disease. New forms of technology, like prime editing, are broadening the scope of gene-editing treatments. They can be used to target diseases that aren't caused by rogue genes. An approach currently in testing to lower blood cholesterol could one day be used to protect people from high blood pressure and diabetes.

Hyperloop train

An ultra-fast hyperloop train has completed its first test runs in China. The runs were conducted on a 1.24-mile-long superconducting maglev line in the Shanxi province, with the train reaching speeds of 31 miles per hour. The test line will be extended to 37 miles over the next few years. China is aiming for the train to eventually carry passengers and cargo at speeds of 621 miles per hour or faster.

 

Stay up to date with our weekly tech news update here.

