Novice driver arrested in Tipperary

Lily Kennedy
Last night, Tipperary Roads Policing Unit carried out speed compliance checks across Tipperary Central.

During this check Gardaí intercepted this vehicle travelling 81km/h in a 50km zone.

The motorist (Novice) was therefore arrested on suspicion of Drug Driving after also failing a roadside drug test for Cannabis.

It comes as 174 people died in 160 fatal collisions in 2024 and, seven in ten fatal road collisions occurred on roads with a speed limit of 80km/h or greater.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

 

