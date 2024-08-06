Woman (80s) found dead at house in Tipperary

A woman in her 80s has been found dead in Tipperary.

The discovery was made at a home in St. Joseph's Park in Nenagh shortly after midday on Sunday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her remains were removed to University Hospital Limerick.

A Garda technical exam of the scene has begun, a senior investigating officer has been appointed and officers are appealing for witnesses.

A post-mortem exam was completed by the State Pathologist yesterday, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

