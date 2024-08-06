Play Button
Woman (80s) found dead at house in Tipperary

Garda, © PA Archive/PA Images
Dayna Kearney
A woman in her 80s has been found dead in Tipperary.

The discovery was made at a home in St. Joseph's Park in Nenagh shortly after midday on Sunday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her remains were removed to University Hospital Limerick.

A Garda technical exam of the scene has begun, a senior investigating officer has been appointed and officers are appealing for witnesses.

A post-mortem exam was completed by the State Pathologist yesterday, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, beat102103.com.

