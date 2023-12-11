AI asked to name the top ten greatest Irish Sportspersons

The recent growth of Artificial Intelligence has had its pro and cons.

While student have praised its ability to help with studies and expand learning horizons, workers have raised the alarm that AI could take their jobs.

Some companies already adopt AI in some of its roles as automated responses to queries are being phased out. While AI might have downside, it is going to become a part of our future.

As such, we decided to ask ChatGPT the question: Who are the top ten greatest Irish sportsperson?

Advertisement

The AI tool's list does not necessarily rank the athletes based on their achievements. The list contains two footballers, one hurling great and one boxing legend.

The AI tool also mentioned that the list is based on its 'last knowledge update in January 2022'.

This means the AI tool already ranked Katie Taylor before her fight against Chantelle Cameron in November 23, 2023 where she became the undisputed light-welterweight champion

Katie Taylor (Boxing): Olympic gold medalist and multiple world champion in women's boxing.

Advertisement

Brian O'Driscoll (Rugby): Former captain of the Irish national rugby team and one of the greatest rugby players of all time.

Roy Keane (Football): Former captain of the Republic of Ireland national football team and a key player for Manchester United.

Padraig Harrington (Golf): Three-time major winner, including two Open Championships and one PGA Championship.

Sonia O'Sullivan (Athletics): Renowned middle-distance runner with numerous international titles and an Olympic silver medal.

Advertisement

Ronnie Delaney (Athletics): Olympic gold medalist in the 1500 meters at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.

Rob Heffernan (Athletics): Racewalker and Olympic bronze medalist in the 50km walk.

Paul McGrath (Football): Former footballer who played for the Republic of Ireland and had a successful career with clubs like Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Henry Shefflin (Hurling): Considered one of the greatest hurlers of all time, with numerous All-Ireland titles with Kilkenny.

Derval O'Rourke (Athletics): Hurdler and multiple-time European Championship medalist.

What do you think of ChatGPT's list?

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.