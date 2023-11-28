TikTok's Viral Red Nail Theory Explained

If you're struggling with to find romance in your life, you might want to consider painting your nails red.

At least that is what some TikTok users are attempting in an effort to improve their love lives.

It all began when TikTok creator Robyn Delmonte, aka @GirlBossTown, first coined the "red nail theory" and it has since become a viral sensation. In a nutshell: if you wear red nail varnish, you are more likely to attract attention from potential love interests.

Advertisement

She explained that "in the 90s, when we were growing up, women had red nails a lot, especially like our moms", she went onto explain that she "weirdly thinks guys are attracted to red nails because it reminds them of their moms when they were growing up taking care of them,”

As a result, the hashtag, #rednailtheory, has amassed over 295 million views on TikTok with the majority of users claiming there's truth to the theory and people have begun to put the theory to the test.

This particular TikToker, @melissevmartineau has noticed the effects of having red nails, claiming that she has never been asked on so many dates.

Advertisement

Since the trend went gone viral, Trenna Seney, nail artist who goes by @lovetrenna on TikTok, has confirmed that the red nail theory is true, but not just went it comes to romantic relationships and it can assist in other areas of your life.

Advertisement

Explaining that "red is a power colours, it's a bold colour". Trenna said "say if you have an interview coming up, I would wear red. On a woman it screams confidence. It's more memorable". She also added that "men give you more compliments when you wear red".

Is there any truth to the theory?

Anna Yusim, MD, is a psychiatrist and executive coach and has noted that “associations with red can be culturally significant, thereby evoking specific emotions and perceptions,” . “Red is often associated with love, romance, and passion in many cultures.” She adds that red is the colour of blood, which calls to mind vitality and energy—and that all of these associations can, indeed, subconsciously influence how individuals perceive someone wearing red nail polish.