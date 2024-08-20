292 homes to be built at former Waterford Crystal Leisure Centre

Planning has been granted for 292 homes at the former Waterford Crystal Sports and Leisure Centre on the Cork Road in Waterford.

The application was lodged by Monaco Developments (Tramore) Limited lodged in June, and has since been approved by Waterford City and County Council.

The development includes six two-storey, four-bedroom detached and semi-detached houses and 160 two-storey, three-bedroom detached, semi-detached and terraced houses.

These housing units are labelled as "affordable homes" in the planning documents.

Advertisement

Also planned are four three-storey apartment blocks, consisting of 60 two-bedroom duplex apartment units.

A five-storey apartment block will comprise of 66 age-friendly apartments

There are three communal spaces throughout the development, with one specifically designed as an age-friendly space catering to older residents.

A single-storey creche building and associated external play area is also approved.

Advertisement

The decision to grant permission was made by Waterford Council on August 9, subject to 25 conditions including that the developer contributes over 1 million euro to transport/drainage, and towards "community, ah-mean-ity and re-actional" fees.

Reporting by Dayna Kearney

Keep up to date with all the latest showbiz news on our website, beat102103.com.