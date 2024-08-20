Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Waterford News

292 homes to be built at former Waterford Crystal Leisure Centre

292 homes to be built at former Waterford Crystal Leisure Centre
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Planning has been granted for 292 homes at the former Waterford Crystal Sports and Leisure Centre on the Cork Road in Waterford.

The application was lodged by Monaco Developments (Tramore) Limited lodged in June, and has since been approved by Waterford City and County Council.

The development includes six two-storey, four-bedroom detached and semi-detached houses and 160 two-storey, three-bedroom detached, semi-detached and terraced houses.

These housing units are labelled as "affordable homes" in the planning documents.

Advertisement

Also planned are four three-storey apartment blocks, consisting of 60 two-bedroom duplex apartment units.

A five-storey apartment block will comprise of 66 age-friendly apartments

There are three communal spaces throughout the development, with one specifically designed as an age-friendly space catering to older residents.

A single-storey creche building and associated external play area is also approved.

Advertisement

The decision to grant permission was made by Waterford Council on August 9, subject to 25 conditions including that the developer contributes over 1 million euro to transport/drainage, and towards "community, ah-mean-ity and re-actional" fees.

Reporting by Dayna Kearney

Keep up to date with all the latest showbiz news on our website, beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Tipperary News 1

Man (50s) hospitalised following Cashel crash

 By Aoife Kearns
News 2

12-month-old girl recovering in hospital after dog attack

 By Beat News
News 3

Blue supermoon visible from tonight

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement