Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Waterford News

All Together Now announce ticket loyalty scheme for 2025

All Together Now announce ticket loyalty scheme for 2025
All Together Now
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

All Together Now has announced a loyalty scheme for next year's festival.

The Waterford music festival wrapped up in Curraghmore Estate just a few days ago, however, they're already planning for next year.

After five years of ATN, the loyalty scheme will reward returning festival-goers with a chance to buy discounted tickets for next year's event.

These discounted tickets will go on sale on Thursday, August 29th at 9 am.

Advertisement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by All Together Now (@alltogethernow.ie)

Advertisement

If you're successful, you'll receive a loyalty code to buy your discounted tickets.

There are however two types of discounts available.

If you have purchased tickets to one or two ATNs before, you will get a discount of either €45 or €35.

But, if you've bought tickets to three or more ATNs you'll receive a discount of €66 or €50.

Advertisement

The closing date to register for the ATN 2025 Loyalty Scheme is Monday, August 26th at noon.

All Together Now 2025 takes place at Waterford's Curraghmore Estate from July 31st to August 3rd 2025.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Young girl (5) injured in Dublin stabbing allowed home for first visit since November attack

 By Joleen Murphy
Life 2

Puppy abandoned on Mount Leinster celebrates one year with owner

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Supply of second-hand homes in the South East drops almost 50% or more in ten years

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement