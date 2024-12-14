Extensive search operation is underway along the River Suir in Waterford for missing man

Mark Myler was reported missing from his home in Waterford city last Saturday morning, 7th December 2024.

Mark was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday, 4th December 2024 in the John’s Street area of Waterford city.

The 38-year-old is described as being around 6 foot 2 inches, of slim build with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last wearing a blue padded jacket with blue jeans.

A search operation is currently underway involving up to 40 people.

Advertisement

Specialist ground teams from the Irish Coast Guard have been searching along both sides of the River Suir this morning, they are covering both sides of the river from Cheekpoint in Waterford as far a Mooncoin in Kilkenny.

Drone teams are supporting their efforts as weather conditions are being described as favourable.

Members of the Waterford River Rescue, Waterford Marine Search and Rescue, and Waterford Sub Aqua Club are also assisting with the search operation.

The search operation will continue over the weekend.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.