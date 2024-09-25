Play Button
Family of Roy Butler say they want truth to be told as to how he died

Aoife Kearns
The family of a 23-year-old Waterford man who died five days after he got a Covid vaccine have told an inquest that they just want to establish the truth about what happened to him.

Roy Butler of O’Reilly Road in Waterford died on the 17th of August, 2021 at Cork University Hospital having been hospitalised the previous day.

He was transferred by ambulance suffering from convulsions, jerking and stroke-like symptoms.

The Coroner's Court heard the Villa Football Club player loved life and was respectful, kind and fun-loving.

The case is continuing at Cork Coroners Court today.

