Former Waterford FC footballer dies suddenly aged 32

A former Waterford FC footballer has died suddenly at the age of 32.

Former Lithuanian international Karolis Chvedukas passed away, with the Lithuanian Football Federation confirming the news on Monday morning.

The midfielder spent two years at Waterford FC, as well as stints with Dundalk FC, and twenty caps with his international team.

Chvedukas also spent part of his football career across Europe, including games in Finland, Poland and Malta.

Speaking at the time of his signing to the Blues in 2019, Karolis Chvedukas said, I played against them last season and I liked the style and the way they try to play. I think it will suit me and how I like to play football too, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Since leaving the South East club, the Lithuanian international had continued his soccer career, most recently playing for Marijampole City in Lithuania as recently as last month.

Taking to social media, Waterford FC said they were "deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Blues midfielder Karolis Chvedukas."

