Funeral details announced for Waterford toddler who died in tragic accident

The funeral details for the toddler who died in a tragic accident in West Waterford this week have been announced.

Two-year-old Elizabeth (Lizzie) Troy from Coolnasmear, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford died following an incident at her home on Wednesday evening.

The young girl was brought to University Hospital Waterford by ambulance where she was later pronounced dead

According to the Irish Independent, it's understood she died following an accident involving a window blind.

Gardaí are treating it as a tragic accident.

Lizzie is deeply mourned by her heartbroken parents Nathan Troy and Mary Caitlan Rigney, and her twin sister Freyja.

Her grandparents Lisa and Declan O’ Keefe, and Kathleen and Martin Troy, great grandparents Willie and Mary Rigney, great aunt Betty McEvoy, aunts Lydia and Jessica Troy and her uncles Joey and Kelvin Troy and Michael Phelan.

Lizzie will repose in Coolnasmear (Eircode X35 XR70) on Sunday 9th June from 3p.m – 7p.m.

Mass of the Angels will take place on Monday 10th June at 3p.m in St. Gobnait’s Church, Kilgobinet followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

