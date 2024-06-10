Funeral of Waterford toddler who died in tragic circumstances to take place today

The toddler who died in a tragic accident near Dungarvan last week will be laid to rest this afternoon.

Elizabeth (Lizzie) Troy from Coolnasmear, died last week, in an incident involving a window blind at her home.

The two-year-old's funeral mass will take place at St. Gobnait's Church, Kilboginet in West Waterford.

Lizzie is deeply mourned by her heartbroken parents Nathan Troy and Mary Caitlan Rigney, and her twin sister Freyja.

Her grandparents Lisa and Declan O’ Keefe, and Kathleen and Martin Troy, great grandparents Willie and Mary Rigney, great aunt Betty McEvoy, aunts Lydia and Jessica Troy and her uncles Joey and Kelvin Troy and Michael Phelan.

