Irish Coast Guard to assist Waterford Gardaí in search for Mark Myler

The Irish Coast Guard has been requested to assist Waterford Gardaí in the search for Mark Myler, who went missing almost a week ago.

The 38-year-old was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday, 4th December in the John’s Street area of Waterford city.

He's described as being around 6 foot 2 inches tall, slim, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue padded jacket with blue jeans.

The Coast Guard, which includes members from Dunmore East, Tramore, Bonmahon, and specialist drone teams from Ardmore and Kilmore Quay, will focus on the River Suir over the coming days.

They'll be assisted by Waterford City River Rescue, and the coastguard's Rescue 117 helicopter.

Landowners and walkers along the Suir both have been asked to be vigilant while in the area and report anything unusual to the Irish Coast Guard or An Garda Siochana on 112 or 999.

