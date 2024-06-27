Play Button
Man injured in separate Waterford e-scooter collision

24/05/'24 A Garda vehicle with its Garda Siochana logo....Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
Aoife Kearns
A man was taken to hospital this afternoon after he sustained injuries in a collision involving an e-scooter in Waterford city.

It happened on Bunker’s Hill today (Thursday) at around 5.30pm.

According to the Waterford News & Star, he was taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment.

It’s the second incident involving an electric scooter to happen in the city in the past 24-hrs, after two teenagers lost their lives in a separate collision in the early hours of Thursday morning.

