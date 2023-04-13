Man seriously injured in Waterford yesterday

A man is in serious condition in hospital following an accident in Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford yesterday.

The man in his 30s was attempting to clear a pole from the road, which had fallen in the strong winds during the yellow warning.

Beat News understands he fell from a machine, sustaining very serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A Garda Spokesperson told Beat News they are aware of the incident.

"A male (30s) was seriously injured during the course of the incident. Enquiries are ongoing," they said.