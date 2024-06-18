Play Button
New stage announced for All Together Now 2024

All Together Now
Rachael Dunphy
A brand new stage has been announced for All Together Now 2024.

AVA (Audio Visual Arts) will bring a new 360 audiovisual immersive stage to the Waterford festival.

It will feature DJs Ben UFO, Pretty Girl, Or:la, Cormac and more.

AVA has joined together with Smirnoff and Visual Spectrum Studio to debut IMMERSE, which they say promises 'an innovative shared experience for audiences of all ages.'

Sarah McBriar - Founder & Creative Director, of AVA Festival, said, “Immerse will bring an all new 360 degree music and art experience to the epicentre of the festival.

Bringing you into the late night, with a programme of cutting edge DJs & visual artists – an eclectic array of sunset headliners, up-and-coming Irish electronic acts and some of the finest international crate diggers.

 

 

All Together Now takes place at Waterford's Curraghmore Estate from August 1st.

Headliners for the festival include Jorja Smith, The Prodigy and Natasha Bedingfield.

Information on tickets can be found here.

