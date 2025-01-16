Planning permission granted for student accommodation in Waterford

The approval for a new student accommodation complex has been granted in the South East.

Sinnotts Bar - located on Manor Street in Waterford City Centre - will be redeveloped into a purpose-built student apartment block.

The Causeway Group initially applied for planning permission in 2023 - with a further development plan sought last summer.

An Board Pleanla has approved the redevelopment of Sinnotts Bar - a historical building in the heart of the city - with an iconic nightlife legacy for locals - following the extensive application process.

The site is to include 38 residential units across three floors - with communal facilities including a games room, a gym, and social areas.

Reporting by Joleen Murphy

