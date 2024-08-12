Search launched for missing kayaker off Waterford coast

A search operation is underway off the coast of Waterford for a missing kayaker.

It’s understood they left Helvick Head before midday on Monday.

The Irish Coast Guard initiated a search operation and were alerted to the incident at 5.25pm.

They are being aided by the RNLI's Helvick Head Lifeboat, Coast Guard units from Ardmore and Bunmahon, and Rescue helicopter 117.

It’s understood the naval vessel LÉ Aoibhinn is on site coordinating the search.

More to follow…

