Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Waterford News

Search launched for missing kayaker off Waterford coast

Search launched for missing kayaker off Waterford coast
Rescue117 helicopter
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A search operation is underway off the coast of Waterford for a missing kayaker.

It’s understood they left Helvick Head before midday on Monday.

The Irish Coast Guard initiated a search operation and were alerted to the incident at 5.25pm.

They are being aided by the RNLI's Helvick Head Lifeboat, Coast Guard units from Ardmore and Bunmahon, and Rescue helicopter 117.

Advertisement

It’s understood the naval vessel LÉ Aoibhinn is on site coordinating the search.

More to follow…

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Team Ireland officially welcomed home after an historic Olympic Games

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Man arrested after woman (34) and young girl (11) were stabbed

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Some Ulster Bank customers have had their debts written-off

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement