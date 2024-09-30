Shrek themed rave coming to the South East

A Shrek-themed rave is coming to Waterford.

The event, which has been making its way around Europe, is the first of its kind in the South East.

It will include a Shrek DJ Set, Crazy Shrek performers and 'I'm A Believer' singalongs.

The rave will also have Shrek-themed giveaways and Shrek-themed drinks.

Advertisement

'Shrek Rave' Waterford will take place in Factory in Waterford City.

No date has been revealed for the event yet, however you can register for tickets here.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.