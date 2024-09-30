Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Waterford News

Shrek themed rave coming to the South East

Shrek themed rave coming to the South East
Image: Factory Waterford on Facebook
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A Shrek-themed rave is coming to Waterford.

The event, which has been making its way around Europe, is the first of its kind in the South East.

It will include a Shrek DJ Set, Crazy Shrek performers and 'I'm A Believer' singalongs.

The rave will also have Shrek-themed giveaways and Shrek-themed drinks.

Advertisement

'Shrek Rave' Waterford will take place in Factory in Waterford City.

No date has been revealed for the event yet, however you can register for tickets here.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Budget 2025: Everything we know before tomorrow's announcement

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Fewer couples are getting married in the church, study finds

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 3

House prices rose by an average of 3.1% in Ireland during Q3 2024

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement