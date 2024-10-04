Status Orange rain warning extended to Waterford

A status Orange rain warning issued for Cork and Kerry has been extended to Waterford.

The warning for Cork and Kerry will come into effect from midnight tonight and last 24 hours.

People in Waterford will be affected from midday tomorrow (Saturday) and last 12 hours.

⚠️Status Orange Rain Warning issued⚠️ Area: Waterford Impacts: • River and coastal flooding🌊

• Dangerous travelling conditions🚗🚴‍♀️🚶

• Travel disruption🚆 Valid: 12:00 Saturday 5/10 to 00:00 Sunday 6/10 Full details⬇️https://t.co/IEXdKAsbN2 pic.twitter.com/rlMJH98CFR — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 4, 2024

Met Eireann has warned of very heavy and persistent rain, with the highest accumulations in mountainous areas as well as river and coastal flooding, dangerous travelling conditions, and travel disruption.

A Status Yellow warning has also been issued for counties Clare, Limerick, Galway, and Mayo.

It will come into effect from midnight tonight for 24 hours with localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions expected.

