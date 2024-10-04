Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Waterford News

Status Orange rain warning extended to Waterford

Status Orange rain warning extended to Waterford
A status orange wind warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry. Photo: Getty Images.
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A status Orange rain warning issued for Cork and Kerry has been extended to Waterford.

The warning for Cork and Kerry will come into effect from midnight tonight and last 24 hours.

People in Waterford will be affected from midday tomorrow (Saturday) and last 12 hours.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Met Eireann has warned of very heavy and persistent rain, with the highest accumulations in mountainous areas as well as river and coastal flooding, dangerous travelling conditions, and travel disruption.

Advertisement

A Status Yellow warning has also been issued for counties Clare, Limerick, Galway, and Mayo.

It will come into effect from midnight tonight for 24 hours with localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions expected.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

David Courell appointed as FAI CEO

 By Odhrán Johnson
Kilkenny News 2

Man (80s) dies after South Kilkenny collision last month

 By Rachael Dunphy
Entertainment 3

Eminem learns he is to be a Grandad in music video

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement