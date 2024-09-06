Play Button
Waterford coffee shop sustains significant damage in fire

Aoife Kearns
Emergency services attended a fire at a business on the Tramore Road in Waterford this morning.

It happened at the Halfway Drive Thru Coffee Shop, with Gardaí alerted to the incident at around 5.40 am this morning.

Several units of the fire service and local Gardaí attended the scene.

The business has sustained significant damage to its interior and rear exterior.

The nature of the fire is not yet known.

No injuries were reported and Gardaí say enquiries are ongoing.

