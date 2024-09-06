Waterford coffee shop sustains significant damage in fire

Emergency services attended a fire at a business on the Tramore Road in Waterford this morning.

It happened at the Halfway Drive Thru Coffee Shop, with Gardaí alerted to the incident at around 5.40 am this morning.

Several units of the fire service and local Gardaí attended the scene.

The business has sustained significant damage to its interior and rear exterior.

Advertisement

The nature of the fire is not yet known.

No injuries were reported and Gardaí say enquiries are ongoing.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.