Waterford's Comeragh Rangers and Gailltír both bidding for Munster titles

It could be a big day of celebrations in Waterford ladies football and camogie circles, as two clubs are bidding to win their first-ever Munster Senior Club titles.

Comeragh Rangers will seek to continue making history following their victory over Ballymacarbry in the county final, and late surge to beat Aghada in the semi-finals of the Munster competition.

The Rathgormack ladies face Castleisland Desmonds in the Munster Senior Club Ladies’ Football Final this afternoon.

Throw-in in Mallow is at 3 o'clock.

But the Comeragh ladies are not the only Waterford women bidding for a first-ever senior title.

Gaultier face Truagh Clonlara in the Senior Camogie Club decider at Fethard Town Park.

The East Waterford women have previously seen success at Intermediate level, winning the All Ireland in 2020 - but this is the first time they are bidding for a Munster title in the senior competition.

That game throws in feathered at 3 o'clock.

