Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Waterford News

Waterford's Comeragh Rangers and Gailltír both bidding for Munster titles

Waterford's Comeragh Rangers and Gailltír both bidding for Munster titles
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

It could be a big day of celebrations in Waterford ladies football and camogie circles, as two clubs are bidding to win their first-ever Munster Senior Club titles.

Comeragh Rangers will seek to continue making history following their victory over Ballymacarbry in the county final, and late surge to beat Aghada in the semi-finals of the Munster competition.

The Rathgormack ladies face Castleisland Desmonds in the Munster Senior Club Ladies’ Football Final this afternoon.

Throw-in in Mallow is at 3 o'clock.

Advertisement

But the Comeragh ladies are not the only Waterford women bidding for a first-ever senior title.

Gaultier face Truagh Clonlara in the Senior Camogie Club decider at Fethard Town Park.

The East Waterford women have previously seen success at Intermediate level, winning the All Ireland in 2020 - but this is the first time they are bidding for a Munster title in the senior competition.

That game throws in feathered at 3 o'clock.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

16-year-old boy dies in Kildare hit-and-run incident

 By Aoife Kearns
News 2

Gardaí appealing for help in locating missing Wexford woman

 By Joleen Murphy
Carlow News 3

Firefighters in Carlow begin operating fire engine fuelled by vegetable oil

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement