56 year old man missing from Wexford

A 56-year-old man has gone missing from Co.Wexford.

Fran Murphy is missing from the Enniscorthy area since Wednesday evening.

Fran is described as being 5’8 with a broad build, short grey hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing brown shorts, a blue and green t-shirt, and white runners.

It is believed Fran was driving in his black Skoda Superb vehicle which has a 141-KY registration plate.

Anyone with any information on Fran’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

