Play Button
Play Button
Wexford News

56 year old man missing from Wexford

56 year old man missing from Wexford
Jayde Maher
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A 56-year-old man has gone missing from Co.Wexford.

Fran Murphy is missing from the Enniscorthy area since Wednesday evening.

Fran is described as being 5’8 with a broad build, short grey hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing brown shorts, a blue and green t-shirt, and white runners.

Advertisement

It is believed Fran was driving in his black Skoda Superb vehicle which has a 141-KY registration plate.

Anyone with any information on Fran’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Life 1

The UK's first ever drive-thru Chinese is open

 By Michelle Heffernan
News 2

Waterford mother of boy who settled High Court action tells other mothers to speak up

 By Beat News
News 3

Gardaí attend incident in Wexford green area overnight

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement