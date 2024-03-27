Calls for more Gardaí following Wexford robbery outside Post Office

Calls have been made for a better Garda presence in Wexford town, following a shock robbery in broad daylight.

Money was stolen from a woman outside the Post Office on Anne Street just after 9 o'clock on Monday morning.

According to the Wexford People, the woman had just collected payment from the office moments before.

In a statement issued to Beat News, Gardaí say no arrests have been made and investigations are underway.

Chair of the Joint Policing Committee in Wexford and Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Whelan says people would feel safer with more of a Garda presence.

"Well, it is worrying that an attack like this would happen on a busy street in Wexford town in broad daylight.

"This is one of the issues that has been raised - the visibility of Gardaí - but in fairness to the Chief Superintendent it is a priority of his also where resources will allow," he said.

Gardaí say no injuries have been reported to them in connection with the incident.

