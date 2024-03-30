Cannabis worth €85,000 seized and 10 arrested during major operation in Co Wexford

Around €85,000 worth of cannabis has been seized and 10 people arrested following a major Garda operation in the Wexford region on Friday.

As part of Operation Thor, gardaí conducted a series of searches at a number of residential premises around the county,

At one residential premises in the north of the county, officers discovered a grow house and seized approximately €43,000 worth of cannabis.

In the south of the county, around €42,000 worth of cannabis was seized at another residential premises.

During the operation, 10 people were arrested and charged in relation to a number of offences, including burglary, possession of drugs for sale or supply, criminal damage, and theft.

Four of those arrested, one woman and three men aged in their 30s and 40s, appeared before special sittings of District Courts in Carlow and Kilkenny on Friday.

Another four men and a woman received bail and will appear before the courts at a later date.

The remaining charged person, a man aged in his 20s, is due to appear in court on Saturday.

