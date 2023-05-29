An emergency road closure is in place on the N25 Rosslare road in County Wexford following an incident involving a truck.

It's being reported that the truck overturned between The Coalbunker Bar and Killinick.

Emergency services, including Rescue 117, are attending the incident.

Those stuck in traffic on that route should expect long delays as roadworks are also in place in that area.

All other motorists are asked to avoid the route if possible.

Due to a collision on N25 near Orristown junction the N25 Road is currently closed until further notice.@GardaTraffic are currently at the scene diverting traffic, while Council crews are erecting diversion route signage.



Road expected to be closed for a couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/pl9pRxGhOM — Wexford County Council (@wexfordcoco) May 29, 2023

More to follow...

