Wexford News

Emergency road closure in place on Wexford's N25 as truck overturns

Emergency road closure in place on Wexford's N25 as truck overturns
A Garda road closed sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
Jessica Ní Mháirtín
An emergency road closure is in place on the N25 Rosslare road in County Wexford following an incident involving a truck.

It's being reported that the truck overturned between The Coalbunker Bar and Killinick.

Emergency services, including Rescue 117, are attending the incident.

Those stuck in traffic on that route should expect long delays as roadworks are also in place in that area.

All other motorists are asked to avoid the route if possible.

More to follow...

More in Wexford News
