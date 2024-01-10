Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Wexford News

International human trafficking investigation launched following Rosslare discovery

International human trafficking investigation launched following Rosslare discovery
Freight trucks at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford, Ireland.
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

An International human trafficking investigation has been launched following the discovery of 14 people in a shipping container in Rosslare.

Gardaí in Wexford are being supported by the Garda National Immigration Bureau, and working closely with Europol, in relation to the discovery at Rosslare Europort on Monday.

They say all circumstances surrounding this incident are being looked at, and have launched a human trafficking investigation in response.

The ship’s crew is also assisting with Garda inquiries.

Advertisement

On Monday at around 3 am, UK authorities notified police here and a co-ordinated plan was put in place with emergency services in Wexford in anticipation of their arrival to the port.

The nine men, three women, and two girls who were discovered in the refrigerated container have since been assessed by medical personnel and have been deemed to be in good health.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Gardaí.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

Gardaí at scene of attempted armed robbery in Waterford

 By Dayna Kearney
News 2

Boy allegedly beaten with hammer and held at knifepoint by teens, court told

 By Beat News
Life 3

A Techno music festival is happening this March

 By Michelle Heffernan
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement