International human trafficking investigation launched following Rosslare discovery

An International human trafficking investigation has been launched following the discovery of 14 people in a shipping container in Rosslare.

Gardaí in Wexford are being supported by the Garda National Immigration Bureau, and working closely with Europol, in relation to the discovery at Rosslare Europort on Monday.

They say all circumstances surrounding this incident are being looked at, and have launched a human trafficking investigation in response.

The ship’s crew is also assisting with Garda inquiries.

On Monday at around 3 am, UK authorities notified police here and a co-ordinated plan was put in place with emergency services in Wexford in anticipation of their arrival to the port.

The nine men, three women, and two girls who were discovered in the refrigerated container have since been assessed by medical personnel and have been deemed to be in good health.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Gardaí.

