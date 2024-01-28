One man critical and several others injured in two serious Wexford collisions

A man is in critical condition in hospital and several others have been injured in two separate serious road traffic collisions that happened in Wexford overnight.

At around 11.30 pm last night (Saturday), Gardaí in Wexford attended the scene of a serious road traffic collision.

The collision, which involved a single motorcycle, happened on the R733 at the Redshire Road junction.

The male driver (30s) of the motorcycle was seriously injured during the collision

Advertisement

He was taken to Wexford General Hospital following the incident and his condition is described as critical.

The scene of the collision on the R733 is currently closed pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.



Separately, Gardaí attended the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the N25 in Drinagh, County Wexford last night (Saturday), shortly before 8 pm.



Three vehicles were involved in the collision.

Advertisement

Three adults were taken to Wexford General Hospital with a range of injuries.

One man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in County Wexford.

A second man, who was travelling in the same vehicle, is assisting Gardaí with their enquiries.

The scene on the N25 in Drinagh is currently closed pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Advertisement

Local diversions are in place.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.