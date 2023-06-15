Play Button
Wexford News

Reports of road traffic accident in Co. Wexford

Garda, © PA Archive/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
A road traffic accident has occurred in Co. Wexford.

The crash occurred this evening in the Ferrycarrig area of Wexford.

According to the Irish Independent, three people are reportedly being brought to University Hospital Wexford, however no information on the extent of their injuries is known.

A large Garda presence is at the scene, with large traffic delays on both sides of the N11.

More on this story as we have it...

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

