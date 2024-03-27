Stop/Go system in place following major delays in Wexford this morning

A Stop/Go system is now in place outside Applegreen on Newtown Road in Co. Wexford following major traffic delays this morning.

It will be open to two-way traffic from 6.30 pm this evening with the stop/go system back in place from 9.30 am until 4.30 pm tomorrow.

Road works will then be recommenced on Tuesday, 2nd April.

Regarding delays experienced this morning, the main contractor has released a statement:

Advertisement

"Glas Civil Engineering Ltd was carrying out programmed overnight works on the Newtown Road Scheme during Tuesday night/Wednesday morning on the 26th/27th March 2024. Completion of our works were unfortunately delayed due to weather and other circumstances which necessitated the works continuing into the morning of Wednesday the 27th of March 2024.

"The delays were also compounded by an over-ambitious night works programme in trying to complete the works as quickly as possible. This will not be repeated.

"We would like to apologise for the delays caused this morning and we want to assure that these delays will not be repeated."

There were hour-long tailbacks on the Newtown road between the Maldron Hotel and the Racecourse.

Advertisement

Wexford County Council have also apologised for the delay, with local Labour Councillor, George Lawlor, describing it as "pandemonium."

He added that people should have been told sooner so that they could have planned ahead.

Keep up to date with the latest entertainment news on Beat102103.com