Tributes paid following death of much-loved Wexford horse riding instructor

Tributes are being paid following the passing of well-known Wexford horse riding instructor Dawn Ward.

Dawn passed away over the weekend at her home in Killinick following a prolonged and brave battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her death.

The 51-year-old was well known in Co. Wexford and across the South East for her fantastic ability as a horse riding instructor, with hundreds of children from across the region learning to ride, and in some cases overcome their fear of horses, thanks to Dawn's unmatched knowledge.

In a heartfelt tribute, Wexford Equestrian Centre said that there were "no words" to describe how heartbroken the staff at the riding school were following Dawn's passing.

The post continued: "[Dawn was] such an inspiring person that beamed joy inside and out! ... A lady that embodied grace and politeness, efficiency and organisation with the kindest soul I have ever known."

In early 2023 the Wexford Equestrian Centre launched a fundraiser for Dawn to help raise vital funds for dentrictic cell therapy.

Dawn is survived by her husband Dara and her children Naoise, Cealan, Seren and Eja along with parents Ken and Mary, sisters Tonya and Rachel, and brother Ken.

A post on RIP.ie reads: "Dawn left an indelible memory on the lives of so many that were fortunate enough to know or meet her. Her indomitable spirit, passion for life and kindness touched the hearts of so many more than she could ever have imagined. Her gentle nature, humility and selflessness epitomised all that is good in people. Her passing will leave a huge void in all our lives that can never be replaced but her cherished memory will live forever in our hearts."

Hundreds of condolences have already been paid online. A neighbour of Dawn's family said: "I've fond memories of Dawn with her horses in Rathcarrick woods."

Another commented: "There are no words for the heartbreak of such a young, beautiful and talented girl. May she ride champion horses with the angels forever."

A funeral service was held for Dawn at St. Mary's Church, Ballymore this morning (Tuesday, April 25). Donations, if desired to Wexford Hospice Homecare.

