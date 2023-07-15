Play Button
Two men set for Court appearance following €11.4 million Wexford Drug find

Two men set for Court appearance following €11.4 million Wexford Drug find
Shaun Connolly
Two men will appear in court following the seizure of cocaine with an estimated street value of €11.4 million.

The pair were charged by Gardaí in Wexford, after the investigation into the drug seizure at Rosslare Europort Harbour on Thursday, July 13.

The men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, and are due to appear before a special sitting of Wexford District Court at 6 p.m. today (Saturday, July 15)

Revenue Customs Officers searched a horsebox, which had disembarked a ferry.

During the search, cocaine was discovered, estimated to weigh an astonishing 163kg.

The drugs were sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

 

A man remains in critical condition after being hit by truck on Wexford road

In an unrelated incident, a man remains in critical condition after being hit by a truck on the N11 road at Oylegate, Co Wexford, yesterday morning (Friday, July 14).

The incident occurred at approximately 8.45 a.m, and gardaí conducted a technical examination of the scene.

The man was transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin via helicopter.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses.

