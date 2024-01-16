Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Wexford News

Wexford Porsche driver clocked driving 69km/h over the limit

Wexford Porsche driver clocked driving 69km/h over the limit
Aoife kearns
Aoife kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are warning drivers of 'high-performance cars' to keep within the speed limit after the driver of a flashy car was caught speeding in Wexford.

The driver of the white Porsche was clocked driving 69 kilometres over the limit yesterday (Monday, January 15th) afternoon by Gardaí carrying out random speed checks.

The vehicle was snapped travelling 189 kilometres per hour, in a 120 km per hour zone.

Advertisement

It comes as drivers are being warned to take extra caution on roads, amid an ongoing cold weather advisory.

The Road Safety Authority is urging motorists to slow down, and David Martin from the RSA says being mindful of tricky weather conditions is vital.

Advertisement

"The most important thing in icy conditions is to slow down.

"Use all your controls delicately and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front.

"People need to also ensure they check their tyres and replace them if the thread depth falls below three millimetres."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Tipperary News 1

Tipperary man awarded special medal by Pope Francis

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Sport 2

Messi reaffirms GOAT status with another The Best FIFA Men's Player award

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Entertainment 3

Paul Mescal among stars on new series of Louis Theroux’s podcast

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement