Wexford Porsche driver clocked driving 69km/h over the limit

Gardaí are warning drivers of 'high-performance cars' to keep within the speed limit after the driver of a flashy car was caught speeding in Wexford.

The driver of the white Porsche was clocked driving 69 kilometres over the limit yesterday (Monday, January 15th) afternoon by Gardaí carrying out random speed checks.

The vehicle was snapped travelling 189 kilometres per hour, in a 120 km per hour zone.

You might have a high performance car but that doesn’t mean that you can drive 189 km/h in a 120/h zone.



This motorist was clocked by Gardaí doing just that in Co. Wexford this afternoon.#SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/xWbXCpoM6o — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 15, 2024

It comes as drivers are being warned to take extra caution on roads, amid an ongoing cold weather advisory.

The Road Safety Authority is urging motorists to slow down, and David Martin from the RSA says being mindful of tricky weather conditions is vital.

"The most important thing in icy conditions is to slow down.

"Use all your controls delicately and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front.

"People need to also ensure they check their tyres and replace them if the thread depth falls below three millimetres."

