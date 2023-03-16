Wexford road closed following multiple vehicle collision

A busy Wexford road remains closed following a multiple-car collision this morning.

The collision took place at the entrance to Johnstown Castle on the Oldtown Road close to Murrintown.

Emergency services including several ambulances and fire engines attended the scene along with Gardaí personnel.

It is understood that just one vehicle occupant sustained injuries serious enough to require hospital treatment. That individual was brought to Waterford University Hospital (UHW).

Gardaí remain at the scene to remove debris and carry out a technical investigation.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until the road reopens.

