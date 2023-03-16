Play Button
Play Button
Wexford News

Wexford road closed following multiple vehicle collision

Wexford road closed following multiple vehicle collision
Robbie Byrne
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A busy Wexford road remains closed following a multiple-car collision this morning.

The collision took place at the entrance to Johnstown Castle on the Oldtown Road close to Murrintown.

Emergency services including several ambulances and fire engines attended the scene along with Gardaí personnel.

Advertisement

Johnstown Castle Entrance, Google Streetview

It is understood that just one vehicle occupant sustained injuries serious enough to require hospital treatment. That individual was brought to Waterford University Hospital (UHW).

Gardaí remain at the scene to remove debris and carry out a technical investigation.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until the road reopens.

Advertisement

We'll have more to follow

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Emergency Services called to the scene of burning vehicle on Tramore Road in Waterford

 By Shaun Connolly
News 2

Two children in custody suspected of killing 12-year-old girl

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Woman arrested in Waterford under false reporting legislation

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement