Wexford syndicate scoop over €1 million in Saturday night’s Lotto Plus 

The National Lottery has confirmed that a Wexford syndicate has come forward following their massive €1,000,500 Lotto Plus Raffle win in Saturday night’s draw.

Arrangements are now being made for the winners to collect their prize in Lotto HQ.

The winning ticket was sold at Wallace Costcutters in Wellingtonbridge, Co. Wexford.

Store manager Ger Cruise was over the moon to hear the news:

“Well it’s certainly been a bank holiday to remember following Saturday’s Lotto draw. We were thrilled to get the call from the National Lottery and to be honest ever since then, there’s been a great buzz around the town. Everyone is just delighted for the winners and we wish them all the very best with their huge win.”

The Sunny South East winners won the life-changing amount in a special event which saw a €1 million boost to the Lotto Plus Raffle prize fund for the 3rd February draw.

Each of the tickets with the winning Lotto Plus Raffle number drawn on Saturday night was entered into a once-off random draw where one ticket was selected to win an additional prize of €1 million.

While every ticket holder who had the winning Raffle number won €500, one ticketholder won €1 million, in addition to the usual €500 prize.

Meanwhile, tomorrow night’s Lotto jackpot is set to head towards an estimated €2.8 million.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language.

In total, more than €6 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 36 years ago.

In 2022 alone, €259.5 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

