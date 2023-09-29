Play Button
Carlow News

4 South East branches shortlisted for Supervalu off-licence award

Credits: Florent B Pexels
Ava Somers
Four South East branches of the Supervalu market chain are shortlisted for the Edward Dillon and Santa Rita Estates Supervalu Off-Licence of the Year Award 2023.

27 finalists have been selected from the 220 submissions. Four of the shortlisted applicants are from the South East.

The stores are:

  • Supervalu Bridge Street, Tullow, Co. Carlow
  • Supervalu Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford
  • Supervalu St Aidan's Shopping Centre, Wexford Town
  • Supervalu Tramore, Co. Waterford

The award ceremony will be taking place in the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel on the 23rd November.

The winners of the Supervalu Off-Licence award will receive and exclusive trip to France, including visits to Paris, Moët & Chandon and Bordeaux.

This follows the successes of both Bishop's Buttery in Tipperary and UNioN Wine Bar and Kitchen Waterford restaurants earlier this year. These esteemed prizes are proof that the South East offers some of the best dining and drinking options

 

 

