Carlow News

Carlow Gardaí seek help in locating missing girl

Carlow Gardaí seek help in locating missing girl
Jayde Maher
Gardaí in Carlow are seeeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl.

Abby Taylor was last seen leaving her home in Bagnelstown on Wednesday, March 29th.

She is described as being roughly 5 ft 6 in height with red hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí and Abbey’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Abbey’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station 059 913 6620 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

