Carlow Gardaí seek help in locating missing girl

Gardaí in Carlow are seeeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl.

Abby Taylor was last seen leaving her home in Bagnelstown on Wednesday, March 29th.

She is described as being roughly 5 ft 6 in height with red hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí and Abbey’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Abbey’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station 059 913 6620 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.