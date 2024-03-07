Play Button
Former Eurovision presenter Cynthia Ní Mhurchú to run in EU Elections

Cynthia Ní Mhurchú
Rachael Dunphy
Fianna Fáil has confirmed Carlow native Cynthia Ní Mhurchú will run in the upcoming EU Elections.

The former journalist and Eurovision presenter will join sitting MEP Billy Kelleher on the Ireland South Constituency ticket.

She was originally a primary school teacher, before working as a broadcaster and journalist.

She most notably hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994, when Riverdance debuted.

She currently works as a general practise barrister.

Ní Mhurchú says her particular interests, if elected, include Family Law, and internet safety, especially for young people.

Commenting on her addition, Cynthia said;

It is a great honour to be selected to represent Fianna Fáil in Ireland South in the upcoming European Elections. I have reached a stage in my professional life where I believe my extensive experience, broad skillset and personal qualities would be an asset to the European Parliament. I have a proven track record in education, media & communications and law and am deeply committed to the Irish Language, culture and arts.

Commenting on the addition, Fianna Fáil’s Director of Elections, Minister Darragh O’Brien TD, said;

She has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to public service and community throughout her career and would make a great MEP for the region.  In Cynthia, we have another strong Fianna Fáil European candidate, along with MEP Billy Kelleher, who will work tirelessly for the people of Ireland South.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

