Funeral arrangements announced for Carlow man John Coakley

Funeral details have been announced for the late John Coakley, after Gardaí confirmed yesterday that the missing person appeal for the Carlow man had been stood down.

Earlier on Friday, June 9th, Gardaí confirmed the search for the missing man had been paused after the discovery of a body of a male on Monday 5th June in County Carlow.

John Coakley had been missing from his home since April 15th, and an extensive search followed, including his family airing an appeal on RTÉ's Crimecall.

John Coakley will be reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle on Sunday evening, June 11th, from 4pm, with prayers at 7:30pm.

His funeral mass will take place at the Cathedral of the Assumption (via Kevin Barry Avenue) at 10am Monday morning, with burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

For those who would like to pay their respects, but cannot attend the funeral mass in person, it will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website; www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam.

Alternatively, an online book of condolences is open to the public on rip.ie.

