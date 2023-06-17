Emergency Services at the scene of road traffic collision at Carlow junction of M9

Gardaí and Emergency Services are attending the scene of a Road Traffic Collision heading Southbound at Junction Six on the M9 between Paulstown to Kilkenny at the Carlow junction.

It is reported that two vehicles have been involved.

Gardaí from Carlow Garda Station are at the scene and attempting to clear the incident, and are aiming to do so within the next 15-30 minutes.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The road is closed, and local diversions are in place.

Beat News has contacted Carlow Garda station for further information.

More to follow.

