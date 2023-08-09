Play Button
Carlow News

Gardaí renew appeal for missing Carlow teen

Gardaí renew appeal for missing Carlow teen
Jayde Maher
Gardaí are renewing their appeal for help in finding 16-year-old Muscab Mohammed Ahmed from County Carlow.

He was last seen in the Monacurragh area on Wednesday 28th June 2023 at approximately 2 pm.

He's 5 foot 8 with brown eyes and black hair.

Muscab Mohammed was last seen wearing white trousers, a black and white jacket and black runners.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6627, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in Carlow News
The Nitty Gritty

