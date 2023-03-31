Play Button
Play Button
Carlow News

Investigation launched after man in his 50s dies in Carlow workplace accident

Investigation launched after man in his 50s dies in Carlow workplace accident
Robbie Byrne
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man in his 50s has died in a workplace accident in Co. Carlow.

The tragic incident occurred at approximately 17:00 on Wednesday, March 29th in Fenagh, a small village located between Bagenalstown and Myshall.

Both Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the workplace accident, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to Waterford University Hospital (UHW) for a postmortem examination.

Advertisement

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and Gardaí have confirmed to the media that they are carrying out investigations into the fatal incident.

The local community of Fenagh is said to be "in shock" following the news, with locals providing support to the family of the deceased.

We'll have more to follow

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Waterford Facebook group facilitated 'falsified' reports of non-national assaults on locals

 By Robbie Byrne
News 2

Amazon hallucinogenic 'ayahuasca' ceremonies advertised for Mayo this summer

 By Beat News
News 3

High pressure could bring blue skies and warmer temperatures next week

 By Robbie Byrne
Advertisement

More in Carlow News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement