Investigation launched after man in his 50s dies in Carlow workplace accident

A man in his 50s has died in a workplace accident in Co. Carlow.

The tragic incident occurred at approximately 17:00 on Wednesday, March 29th in Fenagh, a small village located between Bagenalstown and Myshall.

Both Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the workplace accident, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to Waterford University Hospital (UHW) for a postmortem examination.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and Gardaí have confirmed to the media that they are carrying out investigations into the fatal incident.

The local community of Fenagh is said to be "in shock" following the news, with locals providing support to the family of the deceased.

