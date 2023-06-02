Man appears in Carlow court after 'mistaking' cocaine for creatine

A man has appeared in Carlow District Court after he told Gardaí that almost €1,000 in cocaine found in his possession was creatine.

Karl Slater, a 22-year-old electrician from Ard Glass in Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow has since pleaded guilty to counts of drug possession and possession of drugs for sale or supply.

The Carlow Nationalist reports that on September 11th 2021, Gardaí located a substantial quantity of cocaine to the value of €966 at his home address. When questioned, Mr Slater informed Gardaí the substance was creatine - a legal supplement used to improve athletic performance and increase muscle mass.

Defending Mr Slater, barrister Donal Cronin stated that his client had planned on using the substance at the weekend with friends.

"At the time he had an addiction to cocaine. He has since attended counselling and is clean", he said.

Judge Geraldine Cathy ordered a four-month sentence suspended for 18 months providing the defendant engages with probation services.

