Schitt's Creek star reveals South East roots

A Schitt's Creek star has revealed their Irish roots - right here in the South East.

Annie Murphy, who is best known for playing Alexis in the Canadian comedy series, says she does have Irish roots, however she told RTÉ "they’re not as immediate as I would like!".

It turns out the actress's great-grandfather is from County Carlow.

In the interview, Murphy said she visited the South East county a number of years ago with her family, and would love to come back for another visit.

The actress spent five years playing Alexis Rose in the comedy series with Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara, and went on to win an Emmy for her role.

Something in the water

There must be something in the Carlow water, as she's not the only mega-star to have connections to the county.

Earlier this year, One Direction's very own Niall Horan revealed on Beat that he also has relatives in Bagenalstown, County Carlow.

The singer told us his mother's family are from the Carlow town, with many of his relatives still there.

