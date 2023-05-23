Play Button
Temperatures set to soar across the South East

Shaun Connolly
As we approach the end of May, sun-worshippers in the South East have enjoyed a relatively pleasant run of good weather.

The evenings are longer, and the rain has subsided across the region to leave ample time for long walks in the evening.

Looking ahead, Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather predicts a continued spell of sunshine, with temperatures possibly reaching as high as 23 degrees locally in the South East.

Speaking to Beat News, Alan has this advice for beachgoers: "Early projections suggest that Thursday and Friday will see the finest of weather along the coast.

"While it is early in the week, we could see 22/23 degrees on those days, making it ideal for those hoping to visit the beach.

"Winds could turn less favourable at the weekend, seeing it a bit cooler on Saturday, with temperatures dropping to 15 on the coast in the South East.

"Sunday is looking better, with temperatures expected to rise to 18 or 19 degrees."

With the increase in temperatures, we are all advised to remain diligent with protection from the elements.

With the UV index remaining moderate to high today and throughout the week, Met Eireann encourage everybody to familiarize themselves with the 'Be Summer Ready' campaign.

