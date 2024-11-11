I'm a Celebrity 2024 line up revealed

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns to our screens this Sunday, November 17th.

With the darker evenings drawing, the return of the smash hit show can mean only one thing… the time has come for a brand new cast of celebrities.

They'll all battle it out in TV’s toughest entertainment challenge!

Last year, the show was the biggest Entertainment show on any channel having launched with just under 11 million viewers and averaging over 8 million viewers across the series run.

According to ITV, the show also attracted the biggest 16-34 audience of any channel in 2023.

BAFTA award-winning hosts Ant & Dec are back to present all the big stories live every night.

The celebrities heading into the jungle for the new series are:

Dancer - Oti Mabuse

Corrie Star - Alan Halsall

Loose Women & Journalist - Jane Moore

Radio 1 DJ - Dean McCullough

N-Dubz Singer - Tulisa Contostavlos

TV Presenter & DJ - Melvin Odoom

TV Personality - Coleen Rooney

Former Boxing Champion - Barry McGuigan

Podcaster & Content Creator - GK Barry

McFly Star - Danny Jones

Who will be crowned this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle?

I'm A Celeb starts on Sunday 17th November at 9pm on ITV.

