Adele due to step away from music for 'an incredibly long time'

Adele has told her fans she will not see them "for an incredibly long time".

The singer announced this after finishing the final show of her European tour in Munich Germany on Saturday night.

She told the crowd she "needs a rest" and wanted to "live my new life I've been building".

The 36-year-old announced her engagement to US sports agent Rich Paul earlier this month.

The singer has spent the past two years playing a weekend residency in Las Vegas and has just completed a record-breaking string of shows at Munich's Messe exhibition centre.

Adele is set to conclude her shows in Las Vegas in November this year.

